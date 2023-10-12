Thanks to his iconic performance as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises and his fan-favorite portrayal of Eddie Brock in the Venom movies, Tom Hardy has tackled the worlds of both DC and Marvel, respectively. Now, he’s getting ready to create his own comic book world alongside industry veteran Scott Snyder.

Hardy will serve as the creative collaborator for Arcbound, an ambitious new comic book universe that will lean heavily on Hardy’s imagination as he works on character development for the expansive world. The actor will be at New York Comic-Con to sign special edition issues of the series, and he’s clearly excited at the prospect of crafting his own epic adventure.

“I’ve always been drawn to the creative process in all aspects of storytelling – and with comics, I find it’s a fascinating playground to explore. A place where as long as you have a great creative team and the ability to illustrate, write, and discuss – you can build epic worlds together. Worlds you have the distinct freedom to shape, modify, redefine, dismantle and rebuild without the constraints of limited budgets and resources,” Hardy told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

Snyder, who spent the early 2010s writing DC Comics flagship Batman title, is thrilled at the chance to work with Hardy on the series that will hit comic stores in March 2024.

“Tom has been responsible for bringing some of my favorite characters to life on the screen – he’s a true creative force,” Snyder said in a statement. “It’s hugely exciting. Because Arcbound is not just a comic; it’s a narrative expression reflecting our times.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)