Given their social media shenanigans involve fake fan giveaways and ab-tastic handstand challenges, it sure seems like Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal became even closer pals while filming Spider-Man: Far From Home together, but it turns out that they don’t tell each other everything. Holland recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he had no idea that Gyllenhaal was producing the Netflix film The Devil All the Time, and it sure sounds like the Mysterio actor had no idea Holland was joining the film either. Communication is the key to a good relationship, guys.

“When Jake and I were working together on Spidey 2, he was asking me what I was going to do next,” Holland told EW. “I pitched him this movie and he was like, ‘Wait a minute, I’m producing that movie.’ And I was like, Well, I’m in that movie.’ I guess someone had like messed up in the email and didn’t tell us that each of us were part of the film.”

In another superhero twist for The Devil All the Time, Holland stars along side Robert Pattinson who impressed fans with the jaw-breaking teaser for The Batman in late August. Holland’s MCU co-star Sebastian Stan also appears in the Netflix film.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ The Devil All the Time renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted. Co-starring Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey LaFarge, this suspenseful tale is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel.

The Devil All the Time is currently streaming on Netflix.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)