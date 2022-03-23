‘Sharknado’ Star Tony Hawk Defends His Oscars Presenting Gig

The Oscars announced another handful of presenters this earlier week, which included a strange combination of athletes, DJs, and comedians, including legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk. The choices weren’t unwelcome, but fans were perplexed at the presenter list since some more notable stars weren’t invited to attend.

While Hawk isn’t known for his contribution to film, he wanted to set the record straight, that he, too deserves to share the stage with the most talented actors in Hollywood. After all, there isn’t an awards show for skaters, is there?

(I’m presenting, btw) — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) March 21, 2022

Hawk has starred in a plethora of films, including Thrashin’, Haggard, and, of course, every Jackass movie ever. So no, he might not have been in West Side Story or Dune, but if he were he would have killed it! Fans quickly jumped to Hawk’s defense, supporting the skateboarder/actor, with many asking if he intends to skate at the ceremony, or if he will be recognized at all.

Just rewatched Thrashin’ which just might be your Oscar snub 🤘 — Mike Figliola (@MikeFigs) March 21, 2022

Other previously-announced presenters include Kevin Costner, John Travolta, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Uma Thurman, and Yuh-Jung Youn. The show will be hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer.

The Academy Awards airs Sunday, March 27th on ABC.