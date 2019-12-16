Movies

Tom Cruise Feels The Need For Even Higher Speeds In The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Trailer

Senior Pop Culture Editor

Top Gun was Tom Cruise’s first major hit, earning over $356 million at the box office. Thirty-three years later, he’s returning to the cockpit in Top Gun: Maverick.

Cruise, once again, plays Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a hotshot pilot (more job titles should have “hotshot” before them, like “hotshot sandwich artist” or “hotshot blogger”) who’s been tasked with teaching a new generation of aviators to dogfight, including Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of “Goose” (Anthony Edwards) from the original film. Also, because this is a Tom Cruise movie, he drives a motorcycle and there are death-defying stunts at extreme heights, and because it’s literally any movie in 2019, there’s a slow piano cover of a famous song, in this case, Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away” (is there a YouTube montage? You bet!). Watch the new trailer above.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, a.k.a. “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Top Gun: Maverick, which also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris, opens on June 26, 2020.

