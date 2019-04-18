The New ‘Toy Story 4’ Teaser Features Pixar’s Most Realistic-Looking Character Yet

04.18.19 1 hour ago

Pixar released a new TV spot for Toy Story 4 today centered on “Old Friends & New Faces,” including Bo Peep (she’s “got some ‘tude” now), Key and Peele’s Ducky and Bunny, and one extremely realistic-looking cat. Seriously, take a look at Scud in the original Toy Story versus Toy Story 4‘s toy-shredding feline.

PIXAR

PIXAR

What a difference 24 years makes. Also, it’s been 24 YEARS since Toy Story. Also also, the cat rips apart a toy (“Is that how we look on the inside?” “There’s so much f-f-fluff”), which begs the question: are we going to witness a toy get brutally murdered? After the ending of Toy Story 3, that’s a road I’m not sure anyone wants to go down. No wonder Tim Allen called the film “so emotional.” It takes a lot to make him cry — he’s the last man standing! Anyway, Pixar fans are impressed (and slightly horrified) by the photorealistic cat. From YouTube:

You made that cat look so realistic, great job.

Omg the cat looks crazy real.

Love the animation on that cat. Looks so realistic! Pixar keeps stepping up the animation game!

The Hair on the cat is incredible and Ducky and Bunny seeing an actual corpse is messed up but funny

TOPICS#Pixar
TAGSPIXARtoy storyTOY STORY 4

