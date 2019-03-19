Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The full-length trailer for Toy Story 4, which you can watch above, is set to “God Only Knows” by the Beach Boys. Y’know, the song that Paul McCartney, who’s written some pretty good tunes, once said reduced him “to tears every time” he heard it. Do you think Paul McCartney is crying right now, worried that Woody is going to leave the only friends he’s ever known behind? I am sure!

It’s easy to see why Tim Allen raved about a “couple of scenes toward the end [that] were really hard to get through.” Toy Story 4 looks like a kick in the ol’ tear ducts, with Woody questioning his purpose in life after reuniting with Bo Peep and meeting a not-toy, Forky, who literally asks, “Why am I alive?” It’s never too early for a kid to have their first existential crisis. But it’s not all [crying emoji]: the trailer also introduces some new characters, including Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks), “an adorable, talking pull-string doll from the 1950s,” and Duke Caboom, “a 1970s toy based on Canada’s greatest stuntman,” voiced by Keanu Reeves (!). I hope Duke and Slinky Dog become best friends.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Toy Story 4, featuring the voice talents of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Don Rickles, Estelle Harris, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jordan Peele, among others, opens on June 21.