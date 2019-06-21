pixar

(Spoilers for Toy Story 4 will be found below.)

For anyone worried that a fourth Toy Story movie was unnecessary after the franchise seemingly wrapped up with Toy Story 3, with Woody and the gang staring death in the face (death looked a lot like an incinerator) and saying “OK,” fear not: Toy Story 4 is wonderful (our glowing review) and “so emotional,” as Tim Allen said. “I couldn’t even get through the last scene… They’ve got great characters, but a couple of scenes toward the end were really hard to get through.” No kidding. The last line of the film gutted me. But in a good way!

But I wiped the tears out of my eyes quickly, because Toy Story 4 has mid-credit scenes and a post-credits scene. One mid-credits series of scenes tells a cute story about Woody’s new life helping toys find homes with Bo Peep, Duke Caboom, Giggle McDimples, Ducky and Bunny (who have laser eyes, apparently; cue the Keanu Reeves “whoa”), and more new friends at the carnival, while the other introduces Forky to Lady Forky. They’re both a lot of fun, but the post-credits scene is even better. It’s quick, barely 10 seconds long, but it’s a nice nod to Pixar’s history. You might even say it’s high five-worthy.