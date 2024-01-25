Julia Louis-Dreyfus can really do it all. She’s been the funny friend, the anxious political figure, and even a sassy ant, so she’s got range. But we rarely ever see Louise-Dreyfus in a gut-wrenching movie, which is why Tuesday is the perfect excuse to cry and reflect on the harsh realities of life while being comforted by Julia’s familiar face.

Louis-Dreyfus stars as Zora, a mother with a terminally ill daughter, Tuesday, played by Lola Pettigrew. As the two grapple with Tuesday’s illness, they meet a mysterious parrot (voiced by Arinzé Kene) who encourages them to embrace death. Here is the official synopsis:

A mother (Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in a profoundly moving performance) and her teenage daughter (Lola Petticrew) must confront Death when it arrives in the form of an astonishing talking bird. From debut filmmaker Daina O. Pusić, Tuesday is a heart-rending fairy tale about the echoes of loss and finding resilience in the unexpected.

This isn’t the first time Louis-Dreyfus has lent her talents to A24. She recently starred in the comedy-drama You Hurt My Feelings, which premiered at Sundance last year. Next, she is set to reprise her role as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in Marvel’s Thunderbolts, assuming it ever makes it to theaters. We can only hope.

Tuesday is expected to hit theaters later this year. Check out the trailer above.