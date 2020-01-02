On top of being his latest and so far most lucrative attempt at going serious, Uncut Gems has another thing you’ve never heard from star Adam Sandler: ceaseless profanity. There are a ton of f-bombs — and other cuss words — liberally littered about this 135-minute panic attack, and sure enough some enterprising people actually counted all of them for posterity. Indeed, as per one calculation, the film boasts the seventh highest use of f-words in silver screen history.

This one comes from Entertainment Weekly, who noted that said estimation comes from, of all places, ScreenIt!, a movie review site that flags films for cautious parents who don’t want their children’s minds poisoned with filth, cusses, and anything else that adults enjoy. By their count, there are 408 uses of the f-word alone.

When ScreenIt! punched their data into one of the most useful Wikipedia pages on the site — i.e., “List of films that most frequently use the word f*ck” — the result was that Uncut Gems nabbed the seventh spot, muscling out Straight Outta Compton (a mere 392 f-bombs) but not sweary enough to usurp owned by Martin Scorsese’s Casino (a towering 422). The top five, incidentally, is rounded out, in ascending order of f-words, by the Gary Oldman-directed drama Nil by Mouth (428), Spike Lee’s Summer of Sam (435), Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street (569), a documentary about the f-word called F*ck (857), and the top dog: Swearnet, in which the Trailer Park Boys lads launch a network largely devoted to swearing.

There’s one other interesting factoid on the Wiki page: the “f*cks per minute,” or FPM. At 135 minutes, with 408 f-words, Uncut Gems has an FPM of 3.02 — better than the three-hour-long Casino (2.40) but not quite as strong as the similarly epic The Wolf of Wall Street (3.16). Regardless, a hearty mazel tov is in order.

(Via EW)