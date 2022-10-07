As the spookiest season of all trudges on, it’s time to explore the various celebrity-led supernatural shows that have been popping up all over the place. Over the summer, we had Conjuring Kesha which followed the pop star looking for various spirits while filming on a very Blair Witch Project type of camera. Kristen Stewart is also embarking on her own paranormal endeavor with a new “gay ghost-hunting reality series” that’s currently in the works. Now, we have another ghostly special to look forward to, this time from East High Alum Vanessa Hudgens.

Hudgens and musician GG Magree will star in Dead Hot: Season Of The Witch a new documentary where the actress explores Salem and its witchy origins. The movie was filmed earlier this year and has been described as a cross between The Simple Life and The Craft which sounds strangely promising.

Dead Hot will be distributed by Bunim-Murray, the company behind The Real World and Keeping Up With The Kardashians. But just because it’s a reality show doesn’t mean it’s not fun!

“It’s entertainment first, but there’s a real, personal, spiritual journey that they both have together,” Julie Pizzi, president of Bunim-Murray productions told Variety. “It’s so emotionally raw that it really created such a beautiful narrative. It’s a lot about female empowerment.” We are all in this together, after all!!

Pizzi added, “As we got to know them, we realized that their curiosity in connecting with the spirit realm and paranormal and supernatural exploration was so much deeper than ghost hunting. It’s an exploration in the spiritual realm. It’s a lot about self love, and them finding their inner strength and power.” There is currently no expected premiere date for Dead Hot, though you can watch all of Zac Efron’s travel docuseries on Netflix to hold you over.

(Via Variety)