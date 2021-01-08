Vanessa Kirby’s promoting her grief-filled (and award-tipped) performance in Netflix’s Pieces Of A Woman, but of course, she’s also fielding questions about the challenging Mission: Impossible 7 production. The film’s back from holiday break in a beefed-up location with even more enhanced COVID protocols due to the U.K.’s spike in cases. And of course, no one will ever forget on-set tirade that Tom Cruise launched at crew members who weren’t taking masking and social distancing protocols seriously. Some mixed feelings surfaced about that rant’s delivery, but overall, people were like, “Hell yeah, Tom” regarding the message.

Well, The Crown star is feeling about the same. She discussed the subject with Extra while declaring, “I think being safe is the message for everybody, really.” She also discussed how her sister’s on the crew and was one of the first back on sets this summer, which “gave me hope” in industry that was almost fully shuttered for much of the year. Kirby also expressed excitement for how “the stunts get riskier, and there’s ones on this that have been terrifying.” And she told Collider more about the “beautiful” sight of people being able to work again:

“My sister’s also a member of the crew on the film. She’s an AD. She was on the first film back up, Jurassic World, in July I think and so I got to see her do it and it was such a wonderful moment because the industry had to shut down and cinemas are closed; to see the films that are getting back up and running and people being able to work was a really beautiful thing.”

Kirby also confirmed that protocols are “rigorous,” with everyone being tested up to four times per week. It sounds like things are working out for Mission: Impossible 7 again after several setbacks. The film is scheduled for a November 19, 2021 release.

