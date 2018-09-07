HBO

Armando Iannucci swore he was ditching political comedy because Donald Trump has killed it, but in the words of Michael Corleone in the third Godfather, he keeps getting pulled back in. But in this case, it’s his fault.

The Veep creator — who just had an art house hit with him beyond grim comedy The Death of Stalin, and is hard at work on a space comedy for HBO with Hugh Laurie — took to Twitter with a random movie idea on Wednesday that involved Trump himself.

Film pitch.. Trump drugged and moved to a replica Whitehouse, where he carries on thinking he’s governing. Millions spent on hiring actors to play his staff, Senators, news anchors, people at rallies.

There you go. Studios, your highest bid please. — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 5, 2018

Who said political comedy is dead again? It’s like The Truman Show in which half the viewership hates the star!

But here’s the thing: Iannucci tweeted this Wednesday morning. By Thursday afternoon, Deadline was reporting that some big Hollywood power players were already in talks with the British comedy legend to turn what he was calling Fake America Great Again into a reality — which is to say a motion picture.

That was fast. Also impressive is that Iannucci had another, equally brilliant Trump joke within the same 24 hour period: What if you photoshopped pictures of Trump and replaced him with a penguin? Would the image still make sense?