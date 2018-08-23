Hugh Laurie Will Team With ‘Veep’ Creator Armando Iannucci For An HBO Space Comedy

08.22.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

British comedy nerds, rejoice, for this news is like learning Iron Man is going to fight Deadpool. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hugh Laurie will be teaming up with Veep creator Armando Iannucci on a comedy. And not just any comedy: a space comedy.

That’s two titans of industry, each of whom crossed the Atlantic and conquered another nation’s television, coming together, returning to HBO to create something that will melt the minds of Anglophiles (and actual Anglos) worldwide.

It’s not the first time, of course, the House alum and the comedy mastermind have joined forces. Laurie was Emmy nominated for his 15-episode-run on Veep, where he played Tom James, friend-turned-foe of hero Selina Meyer. Great as Laurie was — and his appearance, we argued awhile back, took the show next level — it was just a glorified guest role. On their new show, entitled Avenue 5, Laurie will be top banana, taking on the role of a space ship captain in the deep future.

