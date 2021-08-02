Sony Pictures surprised fans by dropping a new Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer on Monday morning, when fans received the closest look yet at Woody Harrelson’s Carnage, and man, were folks feeling the film’s take on Venom’s deadliest enemy. Within minutes of the trailer‘s release, Carnage fans were going wild on social media with their reactions. From Harrleson’s transformation into the blood red symbiote to his badass strut in the middle of a brutal prison break.

You can check out the reactions below:

When someone says they’re done with their lunch and there are fries left and say, “Hey, do you want these fries?” #CARNAGE pic.twitter.com/uFeCoH9VCK — Jax (@JaxtheRox) August 2, 2021

After the first trailer gave Venom fans a small taste of Carnage, sequel director Andy Serkis revealed that the classic Marvel villain will have a new power when he makes his live-action debut this fall.

“He can turn to mist. He can turn to all manner of tendrils. He can take different forms. He can weaponize, he can do all of these different things,” Serkis told IGN while explaining why Venom will have his work cut out for him. “It would be like trying to have a fight with an octopus basically.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens on September 24.