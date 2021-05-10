Space Jam: A New Legacy might have Daffy and Porky Pig, but it’s another movie coming out in 2021 that’s the true spiritual successor to the Looney Tunes. The teaser trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage begins with Venom preparing breakfast for Eddie Brock, played by Tom Hardy. It’s pure slapstick nonsense, something you might see in a cartoon with Bugs and Yosemite Sam, which is to say, it’s great. It’s the most overtly comedic moment in the trailer — outside of Eddie convincing Venom that, no, he shouldn’t eat the store clerk — but the rest of the footage looks great, too.

We’re introduced to serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who’s been thinking about Eddie. “Because you and I are the same. Every decision we ever make, who do we leave behind? And how do we leave them?” Cletus enters the Ravencroft Institute (it’s to the Spider-Man as Arkham Asylum is to Batman), but he leaves as Carnage, Venom’s archenemy. “Welcome back, Eddie Brock. It’s been a long time,” Cletus says. “Missed you so much.” Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, and Woody Harrelson, in the role of Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens on September 24. Watch the first trailer above.