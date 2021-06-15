Vin Diesel is in three of the 10 highest-grossing movies of all-time: Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War as the voice of Groot and Furious 7 as Corona-drinking family man Dominic Toretto. Endgame was the highest-grossing movie ever but it was supplanted by a re-release of Avatar. Sensing an opportunity to reclaim his rightful box office throne, Diesel is hinting that he’ll appear in at least one of the Avatar sequels.

In an interview with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz, Diesel was asked about the rumors that he might “pop up” in one of director James Cameron’s many planned sequels. “I have spent time with him, but I have not filmed yet,” he responded. When pressed further, Diesel, after taking a long pause, added, “I love James Cameron and I love the series. I think it’s safe to say that we will be working together.” The key word in his answer is “yet,” as in, maybe he hasn’t joined Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Zoe Saldana on the Avatar set yet… but he still might. There’s plenty of opportunities.

Avatar (Avintar?) is a natural fit for Diesel. He could seamlessly transition from Groot, a tree, to voicing the Tree of Souls, which we obviously all remember from the first Avatar movie. I can’t go a day without someone making a Tree of Souls reference.