Vin Diesel has emerged to let fans know that Christopher Nolan’s favorite film series is still full steam ahead with Dom Toretto in the driver seat.

In December, Diesel was sued by a former assistant who accused the Fast & Furious star of sexual battery while filming the Fast Five in 2010. The woman also accused Diesel of firing her in retaliation for refusing his advances. In a statement to Vanity Fair, Diesel’s attorney “categorically denied this claim in its entirety” and claimed to have “clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations.” The lawsuit is still active as of this writing.

After news of the allegations broke, Diesel has kept a low profile until now. In a new Instagram post, the actor got to work touting the final installment in the Fast & Furious series and, more notably, confirmed his participation.

“Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team,” Diesel wrote. “To say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting…”

While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all… reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey. Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution… as my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound. Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen. This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together.

Diesel signed off by saying, “Hope to make you proud!” You can see his Instagram message below:

Fast XI is currently set to hit theaters on April 4, 2025.

(Via Vin Diesel on Instagram)