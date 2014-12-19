What Are Critics Who Saw ‘The Interview’ Saying About It?

Despite what North Korea wants, despite what its mercenary hacking army wants, what the Supreme Being Leader Of Almighty Power Of God Voice wants, what even some pundits from Fox News want — somehow, someway, we’re going to get The Interview. Because, as Mr. Universe said in the indispensable cinematic marvel known as Serenity, “You can’t stop the signal.” (He also said, “Guy killed me with a sword, Mal,” but that’s neither here nor there.)
The film is out there in the ether; it’s draining itself down the sloshing path of a rocky basin, the feint contours of Seth Rogan’s curly rings of hair and James Franco’s squinty eyes — buckling underneath the weight of his smile — can be seen in its reflection as it tumbles, searching for a way to find it to the reservoir of information: the interwebs.
Perhaps, Sony won’t make a dime off of it. Perhaps, like many film and music ventures these days, someone will merely swipe a copy of it, burn it to their hard drive, and release the majestic beast into the wilds of our hearts, like a two-ton Unicorn bursting through the confines of an evil wizard’s cage.
The President doesn’t agree with Sony. Sony said it had no alternative. Kim Jong-un said, “Checkmate, hoes!” It all leads to a lively conversation about politics, terrorism, patriotism, and so many other ‘isms, that one could write a graduate thesis about the calamity. But, no amount of logical arguing or petitions from George Clooney are going to manifest and beam the most controversial film of the year into our Google Glass.
So, for now, as we wait, postponing our fanciful fantasies until they come fruition, fully realized in the form of Franco’s glaring tooth cave and Rogen’s knotty hair follicles, we must endure…and listen to what the critics had to say…
Chris Cabin at Slate smelled what The Rogen and The Franco were cooking, and did not like it:
For all the hoopla that’s been made over the Sony hack and Kim’s demands that the film be pulled from release, The Interview is all talk, a sheep in wolf’s clothing, which makes its frivolous politics all the more odious.
Alonso Duralde at The Wrap is turning in a split-decision scorecard:
There’s a lot to like here, whether it’s a cameo by Eminem (as himself) making unexpected revelations on Skylark’s show or the Franco and Rogen team’s awkward encounters with no-nonsense establishment types from Langley to Pyongyang. Ultimately, however, “The Interview” could have benefited from a little more rigor in the editing room and a little less decadence in its running time. A little creative totalitarianism every now and then can work wonders.
Tess Hoffman of The Playlist admires the courage of the film, and believes the gamble paid off:
As it turns out, Goldberg and Rogen navigate this minefield of prurient humor and political incorrectness with aplomb, delivering a high-concept spy thriller comedy that feels as carefree as This Is The End, while managing not to ruin the thrills by too clumsily dumbing down the realities the film plays with.
Drew McWeeny of HitFix thinks Rogen and Evan Goldberg have crafted another comedy classic:
“The Interview” is laugh out loud funny all the way through, and once again proves that Rogen and Goldberg will do anything, no matter how dark, for a big laugh, and that character is just as important as punchlines in their work.
Stephanie Zacharek of The Village Voice says that the risky nature of the film was not bolstered by a good finished product:
When The Interview takes a dark turn, neither Rogen nor Franco proves adept enough to steer around the story’s sharp curve. The movie feels pinched and mean-spirited, even for one designed to skewer a powerful and dangerous lunatic.
Jake Coyle of The StarTribune loves Franco’s performance:
Despite the large presence of Park’s dictator, this is really Franco’s movie. Seemingly energized by his more outlandish performances (like his Alien in “Spring Breakers”), he’s here in full, grinning Jerry Lewis-mode, a rubber-faced infotainment parody. His chemistry with Rogen is predictably solid.
There you have it my purveyors of patriotic pugilism. We may not have laid eyes upon The Interview, but remember — keep up the good fight! Talk to your local representatives. Send e-mails and letters to those with bolder voices than thee. Shout off the highest roof or mountaintop or precipice so the rational creatures may hear you bellow the sweet sounds of freedom! And, keep it in that full heart of yours, the one that pumps the oxygen and lifeblood that colors our nation’s flag, that although we have lost this battle, the war still rages…and this war will not conclude until we get our Rogen-Franco.
I’m sorry I believe his name is James Flacco.
On the one hand, I probably wouldn’t find this movie to be very funny. On the other hand, fuck North Korea, I’d go see it anyway.
If it now gets a theatrical release garunteed it will be praised as “bold” and “a nessicary bite on world politics”
i think you might want to get that bite looked at. i have a cousin who lost a hand due to nessicary.
I don’t believe for a second that Sony didn’t run this by the whitehouse and they agreed with pulling it.
Thanks Obama?
You must be new to America. Corporations already think they are smarter than and matter more than the government.
I think you mean, I don’t believe they didn’t run it by Sony headquarters in Japan and they were like fuck that shit, we’ve had enough nuclear bombs dropped on us, thank you.
@codename The fuck you talking about? Government is just another corporation.
Here’s a nice pile of shit.
Holy shit this got a 10 on IMDB
North Koreans can’t afford computers.
Chris Cabin my freshmen year roommate…The man liked Jiminy Glick….I can’t take any opinion he has seriously.
I don’t care what the critics say. I want the opinion of the people who don’t get paid to write about it. I am going to see it irregardless, I just would like to hear other opinions.
“irregardless”?
I’m with you. I’ll see it disregardless of the critics opinions!
Agreed. Unregardless of the critical consensus, I’m going to check it out.
Nonregardless of the above comments, I will not see this film, as it is against my principles, and my entire being. Best regards, Zod
Lol! Sansregardless you guys are hilarious!
Cisregardless of what his fancy-pants so-called “doctors” say, @Nick Daly always makes his healthcare decisions after waiting to see what the regular, salt-of-the-earth, Main Street folks have to say about that oozing sore on his dick. You know, the type of folks that don’t get paid to look at it.
@backtothesutures I think you meant Cystregardless in the above…
I regarded the trailer of The Interview in theatres and it looked pretty funny, even unstoned.
clunky writing..as with most things posted here, I sometimes wonder if English is a second language for most of the writers on this site..
Asshole is the first language of many.
Whoa, look out Figueroa, you gone and got Mr. 2/3 of an ellipsis over here doin’ his sometimes-wonderin’.
I sometimes wonder if sometimes wanna-be writers go sometimes wondering about the linguistic history of actual writers instead of spending time sometimes wondering of writing something themselves. Also, sentences start with capital letters — how clunky of you.
Most of these critics seem to be judging it based on what they think the movie should be instead of critiquing it on whether the makers accomplished what they set out to do. So basically, same as always.
Maybe it’s because I’ve barely slept, I’m sitting at work, and I’m slightly hungover, but reading that felt like having my overly excitable totally stoned boyfriend from when I was in high school talk to me about sports or something. Basically, I’m too exhausted for that level of excitement right now- although I appreciate the enthusiasm.
I can’t wait for this to leak so I can “burn it to my harddrive”.
Is that some kind of euphemism Mr. Lahey? You shit-hawk!
Just building suspense before they disappoint you again!