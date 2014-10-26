What Can We Expect From Marvel Studio’s ‘Secret’ Event On Tuesday?

Marvel has something up their sleeve. Tuesday saw the announcement of the first trailer for Avengers: Age of Ultron, set to be aired during the following week’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. episode on ABC. This plan was foiled by some clever leaks, forcing Marvel to release the trailer online early and laugh off the intrusion.

Dammit, Hydra. — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 22, 2014

But what if this was planned? We now know that there will be extra footage shown during S.H.I.E.L.D. this week, but there’s also a secret press event planned for earlier in the day. An event that seems to have everyone speculating over what will be unveiled or what to expect. ComicBook.com has outlined what might make an appearance, starting with the obvious references to what we already know and ending on the sort of note that can drive fans crazy:

On the major side, Warner Bros. surprised the world when they announced a full slate of DC Comics movies at a recent stockholder’s meeting. Ever since Warner Bros. announcement, the press has been making a big deal about how Warner Bros. has more diversity in their upcoming film slate than Marvel. Could Marvel be planning to finally reveal the titles for all their untitled Marvel Studios films? If Marvel Studios is planning to release the titles for their entire upcoming slate of films, it might not be purely a reaction to Warner Bros. announcement. It could be that Marvel Studios would prefer to announce the subject matter of their upcoming films themselves, rather than have the press do it for them, as was the case with Captain America 3. Maybe, Marvel Studios is at the point where decisions have been made and actors and directors are being signed, so they know if they don’t announce it now, the information is going to leak out anyway soon.

I think it’s almost 50/50 for some sort of an announcement like this. Given what we’ve found out in the past few weeks, you’d almost have to expect that the folks at Marvel might benefit from pulling some of the shadows away from their future slate of movies.

Getting Dr. Strange news or something Avengers related is expected, but at least giving the public a glimpse at what’s to come will be a pleasant gamble. But it is only 50/50 to me because I don’t think the company has any real need to show their hand completely. If they were worried about what Warner Bros. and DC Comics were doing on their end, I think you’d see a lot more already. They’ve had plenty of opportunities and they have the advantage.

What’s really going to happen? I don’t know. No one knows except for the folks at Marvel and Carl the janitor, eavesdropping in hopes of getting a promotion. That’s why these articles exist. My first instinct was to mention the press conference and then go on a 1000 word tangent about why the announcement should be for a Power Pack trilogy of films.

That’s not going to happen, ever, so I’ll throw my hat in the ring on another wild theory. The others are keeping it fairly sane, I’m going to go to the brink. Tuesday will be the day that Marvel announces they’ve cut a deal for Spider-Man. He’s coming to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and there is not much that Avi Arad can do to stop it.

Will that actually happen? You’re going to have to wait and see. I’m sure you can come up with something crazier though. And funnier. Good luck!

(Via ComicBook)