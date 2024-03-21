James Gunn had an emotional reaction to watching one of his movies achieve one of life’s greatest honors: Being a puzzle answer on Wheel of Fortune.

Despite being the new head of DC Studios, Gunn has nothing but love for his time at Marvel where he personally wrote and direct the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. The final installment, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, was the only Marvel movie in 2023 to be a box office success thanks to its surprisingly emotional story that delved deep into the back story of Rocket Raccoon.

The Bradley Cooper voiced character was brutally experimented on by the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) and put through an emotional wringer that went through to some dark places. In a triumphant moment during Volume 3, the furry guy declares to his tormentor, “The name’s Rocket. Rocket Raccoon,” and it’s that exact quote that made it to a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune.

After being tagged by a fan on Threads, Gunn emotionally reacted to the Rocket quote appearing on Wheel and revealed why the character is an inspiration to us all.

“Oh my gosh. I said to Kevin Feige before Vol 3 came out – Can you believe we’ve spent all this time, effort, blood & tears & hundreds of millions of dollars creating an epic trilogy that is essentially the origin of how a character came to be known as ‘Rocket Raccoon?'” Gunn wrote. “But, within that: ‘Rocket’ is the part of our selves we create – our dreams and work and actions. ‘Raccoon’ is what we are and can’t change. We’re all a combination of these two things. The secret is finding the balance and knowing what’s what!”

