Wheel of Fortune fans are once again fuming over a prize ruling after contestant Tamara lost out on $50,000 during the Bonus Round on the most recent episode. Pat Sajak had to deliver the bad news after Tamara just missed the final answer, but some fans are convinced that she should’ve been given the win.

According to Decider, the situation went down during the final moments of the Friday, February 23 episode. The board read “_ _ _ N _ NG A B _ _ K _ _ _ B,” and Tamara was struggling to solve the puzzle as the 10-second timer hit. However, with seconds to spare, she blurted out “book club” before yelling “running a book club” as the timer went off.

An apologetic Sajak said Tamara “got there a little late, unfortunately” before revealing that she would’ve walked away with $50,000.

The reactions started flying on social media as Wheel Watchers were convinced that Tamara solved the puzzle in time. One fan even went so far to call the proceedings “bullsh*t.”

I hate @WheelofFortune that was bullshit give that lady her prize — AD (@AdamU824) February 24, 2024

@WheelofFortune WHAT just happened?!? Contestant got it 🤯 Joining a Book Club BEFORE time ran out – barely – but before time ran out 😡 @patsajak @TheVannaWhite @MaggieSajak :

:#wheeloffortune #wtf — Danna Jones (@jusjonesie) February 24, 2024

Ayo y'all did Tamara dirty she got that bonus puzzle at the last second like wtg — Tuna Snow ❄️💙 (@tempesttuna) February 24, 2024

However, if you go back and watch the clip, time wasn’t the only thing going against Tamara. The correct answer was “joining a book club” not “running a book club,” and eagle-eyed fans stepped up to defend the ruling.

She said "running a book club" — Mason P. Epeneter 🟦 (@Mason_Epeneter) February 24, 2024

The ordeal brought back memories of a recent controversial ruling at the end of January when contestant Megan just missed her Bonus Round prize by answering too late. The correct answer was “pink orchid,” and some fans argued that Megan said it in time. However, others claimed that she actually said “something orchid,” which was not the correct answer.

It’s a divisive time to be a Wheel Watcher. What can we say?

