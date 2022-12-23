When Are The Oscars 2023?

The Academy Awards are no stranger to shocking, out-of-nowhere instances, but last year’s ceremony had arguably the most scandalous. You can probably guess what we’re talking about, but the moment had one added benefit: It may have made people stoked about tuning in the following year. But when will the 2023 edition of the Oscars air?

The answer: In about two-and-a-half months, specifically on March 12, 2023. That comes about a month-and-a-half after the nominations are announced, namely January 24. It also comes just over two months after the Golden Globes, which are returning after last year’s edition was not aired nor had a traditional ceremony.

After the infamous Will Smith slap, some speculated that the Oscars would drive up to Chris Rock’s home with a dumptruck of cash, begging him to host. Rock had no interest in doing that, despite having hosted twice before. Instead, they nabbed another previous emcee, Jimmy Kimmel, who lorded over the show during another infamous moment: when presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty read out the wrong Best Picture winner, briefly making the La La Land team thinking they’d won. Instead, the trophy went to its rightful owner: Moonlight.

The Academy Awards will be back on March 12 on ABC starting at 8pm EST.