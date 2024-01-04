When Are The 2024 Golden Globes Awards?

The Golden Globes‘ reputation has tanked over the years, so much that the ceremony literally took place over Twitter in 2022, which is a sure sign of end times. But the HFPA, the team behind the awards ceremony, is eagerly trying to make a comeback after restructuring various rules and attempting a more diverse organization.

The Globes just really want to go back to its glory days, when everyone actually watched the ceremony, and perhaps they could have achieved that if Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were available to host, but they probably wouldn’t touch that gig with a 10-foot po(ehler).

Instead, comedian Jo Koy will host the event, which is set to take place Sunday, January 7th at 8 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+. It’s not Twitter, so that’s a plus! Koy has four Netflix stand-up specials and also dabbles in children’s movies, so he’s a perfect non-controversial figure to lead the Globes to a better life. Hopefully.

Obviously, there are a ton of worthwhile nominees this year, including Barbie, Oppenheimer, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (really!!). Plus the extensive television categories, with The Crown, The Bear, and Succession racking up multiple noms. The network is also pulling out some big names to present at the ceremony, including Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, America Ferrera, George Lopez, Julia Garner, Michelle Yeoh, and Former Mattel CEO Will Ferrell.