In the great words of modern muse Kim Kardashian: Nobody wants to work these days! Sure, we’ve got doctors and teachers, but we need people who are willing to sacrifice themselves for the hardest job out there: hosting the Golden Globes.

Historically, it’s not an easy task. The Globes’ reputation has tanked over the years, and nobody wants to step up to the proverbial plate and tell a few stale jokes in front of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest. It wasn’t always so bad, but it seems like the golden years are behind us, and the award ceremony is scrambling to find a host.

According to CNN, Chris Rock declined to host the upcoming ceremony, which will take place in January. Rock famously has bad luck with award shows, so we don’t blame him for that. But it seems like the people behind the Globes are struggling to find anyone at all. Comedian/actress Ali Wong allegedly declined to host, meanwhile, Will Arnett, Sean Hayes, and Jason Bateman also turned down a hosting offer. Hopefully, Ricky Gervais has kept his promise to stay away from the broadcast. We’ve already been through enough this year.

Considering that the ceremony will be broadcast on CBS, it would make sense if a Paramount+ or CBS star steps into host. Maybe that’s how we can get Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner to make his reluctant return to our screens! Or maybe Matthew McConaughey wants to take over that, too.

(Via CNN)