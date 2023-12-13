Movies

When Does ‘Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget’ Come Out?

No offense to Mutant Mayhem, but the Chicken Run sequel has 2023’s best subtitle: Dawn of the Nugget. To repeat, the full title for Aardman‘s follow-up to 2000’s delightful Chicken Run, the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all-time, is Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

It’s beautiful, innit? (The chickens are British).

It’s also coming out soon: Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will be released on Netflix (which didn’t even exist when the first film came out) this Friday, December 15th. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget stars Thandiwe Newton (replacing Julia Sawalha as the voice of Ginger), Zachary Levi (buh-bye Mel Gibson), Bella Ramsey, Romesh Ranganathan, David Bradley, Daniel Mays, Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, and Miranda Richardson. You can watch the trailer above.

