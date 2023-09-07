When Does ‘Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget’ Come Out?

It’s been over two decades since the world was blessed (cursed?) by the quirky claymation birds in Chicken Run. Now, the poultry gang is back, well most of them all, and ready for another eggcellent adventure.

The sequel has a brand new cast, including Zachary Levi as Rocky (a word that can also be used to describe his relationship with the media as of late), Thandiwe Newton as Ginger, and Bella Ramsay as Molly, their little chicken daughter. Of course, some of the original chickens are returning too: Miranda Richardson is back as the revenge-seeking Mrs. Tweedy, who made her grand reveal in the trailer, along with fellow original stars Imelda Staunton and Jane Horrocks.

This time, the gang must leave their chicken oasis when a new threat appears on the mainland, and only the chickens can stop it. Obviously! Here is the official synopsis:

For Ginger and the flock, all is at stake when the dangers of the human world come home to roost; they’ll stop at nothing even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk to save chicken-kind. This time, they’re breaking in!

While Chicken Run was a box office hit, the sequel won’t head to theaters. Instead, it will land on Netflix on December 15th, just in time to pair the film with a nice winter meal, like maybe chicken pot pie?