When Does ‘Rebel Moon – Part Two’ Come Out?

With Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire now available for streaming on Netflix, Zack Snyder fans are chomping at the bit for the next installment in the director’s new sci-fi epic: Part Two: The Scargiver. Fortunately, the release date isn’t too long of a wait.

The Scargiver will start streaming on April 19, 2024, and Netflix already pumped up fans by dropping a trailer on Christmas morning. The film will reportedly wrap up the story that began in A Child of Fire, but Snyder has already hinted that the burgeoning sci-fi series could expand with spinoff series, films, or possibly both.

Here’s the official synopsis:

REBEL MOON – PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

You can watch the first official teaser below:

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver arrives April 19, 2024 on Netflix. Part One: A Child of Fire is now available for streaming.