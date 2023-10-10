When (And Where) Will ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ Be Streaming?

We’ve all been subjected to a Lifetime movie or two over the years. Maybe while staying home sick from high school, or hanging out with your grandma, or even in your own downtime when you wanted to subject yourself to some modern American horrors. And now the network has made it to a monumental 500 (!!!!) original Lifetime movies, so the next one is going to be an entire event.

Murdaugh Murders: The Movie is Lifetime’s take on the real-life story of Alex Murdaugh (played by Bill Pullman), who was found guilty in the double homicide of his wife and son in this twisty true crime case. Murdaugh recently faced a total of 102 grand jury criminal charges and is currently incarcerated for two consecutive life sentences.

The Lifetime effort should not be confused with Netflix’s Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal from earlier this year or HBO’s The Murdaugh Dynasty. There is clearly a lot to tell about this family.

The special premieres on Saturday, October 14th at 8 pm on Lifetime, and part two will then premiere on Sunday, October 15th. The special will head to streaming the next day in the Lifetime app, so you might need to reach out to your cool aunt now and ask for her password so you can catch up on some more Lifetime originals. All 500 of them.