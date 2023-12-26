When Will ‘American Fiction’ Be On Streaming?

Jeffrey Wright has been receiving acclaim for his latest film American Fiction, based on the 2001 novel Erasure. The movie follows Wright as an English professor who is fed up with racial stereotypes in American novels and decides to angrily write his own book using those same outlandish stereotypes… and it ends up becoming a best seller. And that’s why it’s called American Fiction!

The movie also stars Sterling K. Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Erika Alexander. Wright has been called an “absolute triumph” in the role, so it’s a must-watch for anyone who has been anxiously following Wright’s acting career since 2000’s Shaft remake.

While American Fiction is not yet streaming, it will eventually be available on Prime since it’s an Amazon MGM film. Past Amazon MGM films have historically shown up on the streamer within two weeks of the initial release, but American Fiction did get a wide release last week, so it seems to be doing pretty well in theaters and might stay there for a while.

However, you can add the movie to your watchlist on Amazon Prime so it will show up there when it lands on the streamer. It’ll be a fun little surprise whenever it happens! Until then, you’ll have to check out the movie in theaters.