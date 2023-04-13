When Will ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantamania’ Be On Disney Plus?

Even though it was a little polarizing for viewers, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantamania gave audiences an excuse to look at Paul Rudd’s face for two hours, and sometimes that’s just what you want to do in the comfort of your own home. So after you’ve finished watching the first two Ant-Man movies, your natural instinct is to follow up with Rudd’s latest flick, Quantamania.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be available to purchase on Digital VOD on April 18, while the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD editions will release on May 16. If you’re looking to stream your favorite tiny superhero, you’ll have to wait for a little longer.

Disney+ has yet to announce a streaming date for its latest multiverse installment, which hit theaters two months ago on February 17th. The streamer doesn’t have a clear timeframe when it comes to making the jump from theaters to streaming. For example, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released on Disney+ 47 days after its theatrical release, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, landed on the streamer about 80 days after its theatrical release. It depends on a variety of factors, but mostly how the film is doing at the box office.

It’s only been two months since Quantamania was on the big screen, and it’s still showing in a handful of theaters, so we likely won’t get it on streaming until sometime this summer. The good news? There are plenty of Rudd options over on Netflix to tide you over until then. Or you can read his book!

