When Will ‘Argylle’ Be On Apple TV?

Matthew Vaughn’s latest action-adventure flick Argylle is already polarizing critics with its ambitious plot, but it’s also bringing Scottish Fold cats into the spotlight, and that’s always a plus!

The film just hit theaters this week and stars Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway, a best-selling author whose fictional stories start to mirror real-life crimes. While it is an Apple production, Argylle is getting a wide release from Universal, so right now, you need to see the movie on the big screen.

Past Apple films like Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon were both released digitally for purchase about six weeks after the initial release date. Using this timeline, there will probably be a digital release of Argylle sometime in mid-March, though it all depends on how the movie performs at the box office. Considering the movie has been pretty buzzy (not as much as The Beekeeper) we likely won’t see the film on streaming for at least six weeks or longer.

As of right now, Argylle is slated to make over $15 million at the box office for its opening weekend, despite its twisty turny plot. If you are looking for a less stressful movie with the same plot from a different perspective, Will Ferrell’s Stranger Than Fiction is available for rent on Apple TV!