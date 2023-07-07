When Will ‘Asteroid City’ Be On Streaming?

With Asteroid City, Wes Anderson is Wes Andersoning maybe harder than he’s ever Wes Andersoned before. Naturally there’s a murderer’s row cast featuring every actor he’s ever worked with (with additional performers in the ever-growing snowball of talent), a quirky setting, and a lot of existential crises masked by clever comments and avoidance.

Set in the retro-futurist science hub/tourist trap of Asteroid City with its massive crater, the film takes place during the Junior Stargazer convention where a slew of people descend upon the town to eat hotdogs, witness rare astronomical events, and get quarantined by the government after an alien drops by to say hello.

The movie stars (deep breath) Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Jeff Goldblum, Fisher Stevens, Bob Balaban, Tony Revolori, Rita Wislon, Seu Jorge, and some excellent child actors.

So, when is Asteroid City streaming?

It landed in theaters June 16th, and, because it’s a Focus Features film, it should be available to stream on Peacock unless NBCUniversal sells the streaming rights to someone else. Although there’s no official release date, with a typical 45-day window from theatrical release to free streaming, Asteroid City will probably be available on Peacock in mid-August.

