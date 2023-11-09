When Will ‘Deadpool 3’ Come Out Now That Actors Strike Is Over?

There’s a lot to be excited about now that the actors’ strike (along with the writers’ strike) has come to an end. One of the first blockbuster projects on that list would be Deadpool 3, which is already thrilling enough of a prospect because the Merc With A Mouth not only nailed his first two feature films but could pull the MCU out of its current standstill. As well, Hugh Jackman has been eating so much food to bulk back up again for Wolverine. And hey, The Crown‘s Emma Corrin will show us her villainous side, too.

Zero complaints there. When will the threequel come out, though? Currently, the film has not moved (unlike Venom 3, which pushed back from summer to November 2024) from its projected May 3, 2024 release date. This could still happen, perhaps to push back to a mid-summer release, and Deadline has details on how the Ryan Reynolds-led film’s production is about to come roaring back, fast. Granted, the movie is only 50% complete at this point, but let’s stay optimistic here:

Deadline hears that those movies set to go back this week or in very near future are Marvel Studios/Disney’s Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and directed by Shawn Levy (50% complete); Paramount’s Gladiator 2 over in Europe, Warner Bros’ Tim Burton directed Beetlejuice 2 (which only has two days left), Clint Eastwood’s Juror No. 2 (which has around a dozen days left) and Sony’s Venom 3.

Again, the R-rated Deadpool is still considered to be on track for May until we hear otherwise. Katanas crossed.

(Via Deadline)