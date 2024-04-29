When Will ‘Challengers’ Be On Streaming?

When will the sexiest movie of 2024 be available on streaming? It’s going to be awhile. Challengers, director Luca Guadagnino’s critically-acclaimed tennis movie starring Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor, finally opened in theaters on Friday and made $15 million over the weekend at the box office. That’s a solid debut for an original R-rated drama, one that should continue to do well thanks to strong word-of-mouth buzz (and a killer score).

Challengers was distributed in the United States by Amazon MGM Studios, and it will eventually wind up on Prime Video. But as of now, there’s no streaming debut date. But once it’s on there, likely some time during the summer, something tells me one scene will be watched more than any other.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor) — his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win?

Challengers is out in theaters now.