When Will ‘Fast X’ Come To Streaming?

Fast X zoomed into theaters in May, and since then, we’ve all been initiated into the Toretto family. No driver’s license required! Even though we thought it was over (how naive) it turns out that there will be more Fast movies for several years/decades to come, or at least until Vin Diesel decides he wants to go back to his given name, Mark Sinclair. Nobody would see an action movie starring a dude named Mark Sinclair, probably.

But before we get ahead of ourselves and start plotting out Fast plotlines, it’s almost time to rewatch Jason Momoa blow stuff up. If you need a refresher, Fast X brought back Diesel and the gang, including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Brie Larson, and Helen Mirren, for a whole new round of action-packed car shenanigans that brought them all the way to Rome and Brazil and London. Who knew cars could travel internationally so easily?

The movie will land on Peacock beginning September 15th, but that’s not all: several other Fast titles are dropping on the streamer, including Fast and Furious 6, Fate of the Furious and Hobbs & Shaw, all on the same day. Two weeks later, on October 1st, Furious 7 will also hit the streamer.

As for the rest of the series, you’ll have to fish around the internet, but, really, it’s the one with Jason Momoa that we are all focused on, right?