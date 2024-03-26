When Will ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Be On Streaming?

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is now playing in theaters, but if you’re waiting to catch the latest installment on streaming, we’ve got you covered on a tentative release window.

Frozen Empire will most likely arrive on Netflix sometime in late August or early September if it follows the same release strategy as a previous Sony title Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. As for a VOD release, late May or early June is a rough estimate.

However, Madame Web moved to streaming sooner thanks to a tepid box office, so there’s a strong chance that Frozen Empire could see its theatrical window shortened as it makes the jump to VOD. The new Ghostbuster film didn’t impress critics, and despite a decent opening box office, it will slam into Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire heading into the Easter weekend.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is now playing in theaters.