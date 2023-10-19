When Will ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Be Streaming On Apple TV+?

Martin Scorsese’s latest flick Killers of the Flower Moon is heading to theaters this week, but for those of us who don’t want to train our bodies to sit through nearly four hours of movie theater soda, you might have to wait a little bit of time.

The film has had a pretty busy release history. After being shown at Cannes earlier this year, the film was on track for a limited release this fall, but thanks to the fact that movies are back and better than ever, the movie will get a wide release, including IMAX, before eventually streaming on Apple TV.

While we don’t have an exact date yet, here’s what we know. Previous Apple TV films like Jennifer Lawrence’s Causeway landed on the streamer just a week after release, while other Apple TV films have taken multiple weeks. Scorsese’s last film The Irishman landed on Netflix just three weeks after its initial theatrical run, though that was a limited release, and there was a whole lot of tension there.

Due to the buzz of the movie, there’s a good probability that Killers of the Flower Moon will be in theaters for some time, so it will be quite a while until we get to stream from home. If you really want to see it ASAP, you might have to run out to your local theater. Maybe they still have Eras Tour merch!

