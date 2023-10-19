Here Is The Official Runtime For The ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’

Let’s cut right to the chase here: we know Killers of the Flower Moon is gonna be long. Not only is 2023 the year of long movies, but Killers is also a Martin Scorsese film, which already adds an extra 50 minutes of stoic stares. Then you tack on an extra 30 for some violent sequences and maybe 4 more minutes of Jesse Plemmons being weird, and a few extra hours of sitting at that same dang table, and that’s how long the movie is. It’s worth it!

Killers of the Flower Moon clocks in 196 minutes, which is the length of about 66 full-length TikToks. This is actually longer than Oppenheimer, but we don’t need to compare the two since that’s already being done enough.

The movie will star longtime muse Leonardo DiCaprio alongside Kiky Gladstone, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion.

While it’s a long one, there won’t be an intermission. In fact, Scorsese is pretty sure you can handle more than three hours in a seat. “People say it’s three hours, but come on, you can sit in front of the TV and watch something for five hours,” Scorsese said earlier this week. He’s right! Let’s sit him in the theater for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour for 3 hours and see how he feels.

Killers of the Flower Moon is in theaters on October 20th.