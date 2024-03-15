When Will ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Be On Streaming?

The latest installment in the Pandaverse is Kung Fu Panda 4, the follow-up to the 2016 sequel Kung Fu Panda 3. The movie brings back Po, the lovable punching panda bear who is ready to trade in his life of action for a quiet life in the Valley of Peace. It’s the Dreamworks equivalent of retiring to Margaritaville.

Kung Fu Panda 4 brings back Jack Black as Po along with returning cast members Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, and Ian McShane. There are some new characters to be acquainted with, like Awkwafina as Zhen the fox, Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan as Han the Sunda pangolin (ever heard of those mysterious guys?), and Viola Davis as the villainous Chameleon. Here is the official synopsis:

Po is gearing up to become the spiritual leader of his Valley of Peace, but also needs someone to take his place as Dragon Warrior. As such, he will train a new kung fu practitioner for the spot and will encounter a villain called the Chameleon who conjures villains from the past.

The movie hit theaters on March 8th. Thanks to Universal’s deal with Netflix, the movie will head to Peacock for four months, then Netflix for 10 months, before returning to Peacock for another four months. It will surely keep you on your toes.

While there isn’t a release date just yet, past Universal animated films have hit the streamer roughly four months after its theatrical release. This means Kung Fu Panda 4 could land on Peacock this July, then potentially Netflix by November, then back to Peacock by Summer 2025. Po will be very well-traveled by then.

In the meantime, you can catch Kung Fu Panda 1 & 2 on Peacock, while Kung Fu Panda 3 is on Netflix. It’s like a fun little scavenger hunt.