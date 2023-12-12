When Does ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Come Out?

Last spring, Jack Black was an evil singing turtle. Next spring, Jack Black will be a kung fu-fighting panda for the fourth time. This is the type of consistency that Hollywood, and the world in general, needs.

Kung Fu Panda 4, Black’s latest kung fu adventure film, will hit theaters on March 8th, 2024. Black will be voicing Poe, the titular panda, as he embarks on a whole new journey. This time, Poe needs to train a new Dragon Warrior to take over his place when he retires, so he enlists some new friends. But you can’t have new friends without making a few enemies. Here is the official synopsis:

Po is gearing up to become the spiritual leader of his Valley of Peace, but also needs someone to take his place as Dragon Warrior. As such, he will train a new kung fu practitioner for the spot and will encounter a villain called the Chameleon who conjures villains from the past.

To celebrate, Black posted a TikTok to announce the “newest member of the Kung Fu Panda family,” none other than Viola Davis. Davis will portray a new shape-shifting chameleon who is bound to have some tricks up her scaley sleeves. Black also announced that Awkwafina will portray Zhen, a new fox character in the Kung Fu Panda universe.

The stacked cast also includes Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Ke Huy Quan, Dustin Hoffman, Bryan Cranston, James Hong, and Ian McShane. You can catch the movie in theaters on March 8th.