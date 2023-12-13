After nearly a decade — and a well-received detour as Bowser — Jack Black is finally returning to one of his most beloved roles: a kung fu fighting panda named Po.

In the new trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4, Black finds himself facing a formidable opponent voiced by Viola Davis. With the ability to shapeshift into any creature, she brings a world of pain to Po’s life as he prepares to take the next big step in his Dragon Warrior journey. Also, look for Loki‘s Ke Huy Quan to join the cast as an all-new character: Han, the leader of the Den of Thieves. (Is Bryan Cranston also back as Po’s dad? You bet.)

Here’s the official synopsis:

After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Golden Globe nominee Jack Black), is called upon by destiny to … give it a rest already. More specifically, he’s tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. That poses a couple of obvious problems. First, Po knows as much about spiritual leadership as he does about the paleo diet, and second, he needs to quickly find and train a new Dragon Warrior before he can assume his new lofty position. Even worse, there’s been a recent sighting of a wicked, powerful sorceress, Chameleon (Oscar® winner Viola Davis), a tiny lizard who can shapeshift into any creature, large or small. And Chameleon has her greedy, beady little eyes on Po’s Staff of Wisdom, which would give her the power to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

Kung Fu Panda 4 kicks into theaters on March 8, 2024.