When Will ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ Be On Streaming?

Zelda Williams made her directorial debut earlier this year with Lisa Frankenstein, a quirky little comedy that brings back the classic Frankenstein trope mixed with some classically corny ’80s aesthetics. The movie hit theaters on February 9th and follows Kathryn Newton as Lisa, a misunderstood ’80s teen who bonds with a reanimated Victorian-era corpse played by Riverdale alum Cole Sprouse. Try explaining that premise to a Victorian-era child.

The movie was written by Diablo Cody, the brain behind the cult favorite Jennifer’s Body. Not only did Cody express interest in returning for a Jennifer’s Body sequel, but she also confirmed that the films take place in the same universe as Lisa Frankenstein. “I am just declaring that this movie takes place in the same universe,” Cody told Deadline during the premiere of Lisa Frankenstein. “I have decided that. I will not say that you’d see any overt references to that but I’m saying it.”

As of right now, Lisa Frankenstein is currently available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime, YouTube and AppleTV. If you’d rather wait to stream the comedy, it will debut on Friday, March 29th on Peacock. This is a part of Universal’s 2021 deal with the streamer. Other Universal films like Night Swim and Migration will also hit the streamer in April.

Check out the trailer below: