Love Lies Bleeding has been racking up rave reviews, which has only increased interest in the noir love story starring Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian . The film was already on the top of several Must See lists, but if you’re hoping to catch it soon on streaming , it’s gonna be a bit.

When Will ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ Be On Streaming?

Considering Love Lies Bleeding just opened in theaters, the earliest it would arrive on VOD for rent or purchase is late April, if not early May. Going by The Iron Claw, the current release window for A24 films is roughly 45 days between theatrical and digital.

A24 also re-upped its exclusive streaming deal with Max, but that’s going to be an even longer wait. The Iron Claw hit theaters in late December, and it’s still not available for streaming on Max as of this writing. According to Forbes, it won’t arrive on the service until April or May, which is nearly a four-month wait.

If Love Lies Bleeding follows a similar strategy to The Iron Claw, it won’t start streaming on Max until mid-July.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.

Love Lies Bleeding is now playing in theaters.