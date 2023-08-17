Tom Cruise sure loves to catapult himself into theaters over the summer months. Last year, he took over Hollywood/air space by returning to theaters in Top Gun: Maverick, and this summer he was able to return to the big screen as Ethan Hunt for the seventh installment in the Mission Impossible series alongside his IMF team. It seems like the missions have been possible after all.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One hit theaters in July, with part two coming sometime in 2024. But if you can’t quite get enough of Cruise and his action-packed stunts, you might have to tune in from the comfort of your own home. Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One is a Paramount production, which means it will head to Paramount+ after it has its time in theaters.

There is no planned release date at the moment, and it depends on just how many people head to the theater to see Mr. Hunt hunt down some secret weapons. Most Paramount movies, for instance, head to the platform about 45 days after release. But Tom Cruise hits like Top Gun: Maverick took over 200 days (!!!) to head to streaming, so it could be a while. We can only hope it will appear on the streamer by the end of the year, just in time to enjoy it while eating some coconut cake.

The good news is that every other Mission Impossible movie is now streaming on Paramount+, so you have six other movies to scratch that Cruise itch. You can also pre-order the DVD on Amazon, though the release date has not been announced yet. At this point, Tom Cruise really just does things his own way.