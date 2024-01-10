When Will ‘Napoleon’ Stream On Apple TV+?

Killers of the Flower Moon is finally coming to Apple TV+ this week. What about other Apple’s other likely Oscar contender?

Directed by Ridley Scott, Napoleon is a (loosely) historical epic starring Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte and Vanessa Kirby as the French emperor’s wife, Joséphine. The film — Scott and Phoenix’s first time working together since Best Picture winner Gladiator — is available now on premium video-on-demand and for digital purchase, but there’s no Apple TV+ debut yet.

It took Killers of the Flower Moon three months to get there; following that same timeline would have Napoleon on the streamer in February.

Here’s more:

Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

You can watch the trailer for Napoleon, which also stars Tahar Rahim, Mark Bonnar, Rupert Everett, and Youssef Kerkour, below.