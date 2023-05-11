When Will ‘Renfield’ Be On Streaming?

Nicolas Cage made his (second) vampire portrayal in this year’s Renfield, starring as the one and only Dracula, with Nicholas Hoult as his unenthused sidekick who is looking to begin his afterlife as a vampire…as long as he can manage to be Dracula’s assistant. We’ve all had bad bosses, but hopefully you have never had to deal with a dead boss.

The duo had a fun little press cycle, chatting about topics ranging from method vampire acting to eating bugs and everything in between, and the movie itself has some great bits, so you’ll want to check it out to keep Cage in the acting business.

While the movie is not available for streaming yet, there are still ways to watch it from the comfort of your own home. Renfield can be bought or rented on Amazon Prime, Google Play, and YouTube. Anyone looking to own a physical copy for their Nic Cage shrine can purchase the DVD when it goes on sale on June 6th.

Thanks to the movie being from Universal, it will likely land on Peacock sometime this summer. Past Universal releases, like Cocaine Bear, ended up on the streamer about six weeks after release. Since Renfield hit theaters in mid-April, it’s likely the film will be on Peacock by June. It’s perfect because vampires notoriously love the sun, right?

(Via Collider)