Another Spider-Man movie is swinging its way to Disney+ next week.

On Tuesday, Marvel announced the second film in Tom Holland’s web-slinging trilogy, Spider-Man: Far From Home, would begin streaming on Disney+ on Friday, Nov. 3rd. This marks the second film in the franchise to call Disney’s streaming platform home after Spider-Man: Homecoming was added earlier this year.

Your friendly neighborhood #SpiderMan is back! 🕷️ Spider-Man: Far From Home is swinging onto @DisneyPlus on November 3. pic.twitter.com/0Qsz7F8D2R — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 23, 2023

Far From Home landed in theaters in 2019, sending Holland’s Peter Parker and his school friends on a European field trip that ended with Jake Gyllenhaal’s villainous Quentin Beck nearly destroying most of the London skyline. That sequel famously outed Parker as New York’s teenage vigilante, setting up the multiverse hijinks of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home that ended with Peter being practically erased from his own timeline.

Because Spider-Man is owned by Sony and not Marvel, the studio holds the films’ distribution rights which is why it’s taken so long for Holland’s trilogy to make its way to Disney+. As of now, there’s no set date for when the third Spider-Man film will be available to stream on the platform, although once Marvel settles on if (more likely, when) we’ll get a fourth outing from Holland’s likable superhero, that may change.

(Via Comic Book)