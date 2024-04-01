How To Watch Sydney Sweeney In ‘Immaculate’ For A Devilishly Low Price

Immaculate isn’t done ruffling feathers. The Sydney Sweeney horror film has announced a cleverly-priced event that will give audiences a chance to see the burgeoning scream queen in her “most unhinged performance.”

On April 3, tickets for Immaculate will go on sale for $6.66 for all showings across the board. Doesn’t matter if it’s a matinee or evening, the devilishly low deal will still apply.

“This Wednesday, experience IMMACULATE for the devilish price of $6.66,” the official Immaculate account tweeted. “Tickets will be available at participating theaters (@AMCTheatres, @RegalMovies, @Marcus_Theatres, @HarkinsTheatres) across all showtimes on Wednesday only.”

The $6.66 ticket pricing arrives on the heels of Neon messing with angry reactions to the film from the Christian Right. The official Immaculate account started added frothing reactions to the film’s posters, essentially turning the screeds into endorsements.

“Diabolical, sacrilegious, pure evil & grossly offensive,” read a quote added to the Immaculate poster. “It is profane & has a third act that spits in the face of all that is holy. Just… evil.”

Neon rounded out the trolling by posting a video of Sweeney reading from the Bible:

Here’s the official synopsis:

Sydney Sweeney stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia’s warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.

Immaculate is now playing in theaters.

