When Will ‘The Boy And The Heron’ Be On Streaming?

In a minor upset, The Boy and The Heron won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film over presumed frontrunner Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. “This is the first Golden Globe awarded to a Studio Ghibli film and it is a very special feeling,” Studio Ghibli president Toshio Suzuki said in a statement. “I hope the bright news of winning such an award can bring a smile to everyone’s face, even if only a little.” Meanwhile, director Hayao Miyazaki probably celebrated by asking, “What are the Golden Globes?”

The Boy and The Heron is yet another masterpiece from Miyazaki and should be seen on the biggest screen possible, especially because, as of this moment, there is no digital or streaming release date. Maybe sometime in the spring? Until then, you can find out where it’s playing here.

After losing his mother during the war, young Mahito moves to his family’s estate in the countryside. There, a series of mysterious events lead him to a secluded and ancient tower, home to a mischievous gray heron. When Mahito’s new stepmother disappears, he follows the gray heron into the tower, and enters a fantastic world shared by the living and the dead. As he embarks on an epic journey with the heron as his guide, Mahito must uncover the secrets of this world, and the truth about himself.

The Japanese voice cast is led by Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Ko Shibasaki, Aimyon, Yoshino Kimura, Takuya Kimura, Kaoru Kobayashi, and Shinobu Otake, while the English voice cast includes Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson (who is so good at being a weird lil guy), and Florence Pugh.

