When Will ‘The Zone of Interest’ Be On Streaming?

A24’s latest masterpiece The Zone of Interest is about to be all over your timeline. That’s because the Jonathan Glazer-directed drama is winding down its theatrical run and prepping an Oscar bid that could see it come away with some serious hardware. The film is a tense, thought-provoking character study that upends the norm when it comes to traditional Holocaust movies as it follows a ruthless Nazi commander charged with overseeing the day-to-day operations at Auschwitz who tries to build an idyllic life with his family next door to the camp.

Yeah, it’s as strange and horrific as it sounds.

While the film doesn’t have an official streaming release date, fans hoping to watch the awards contender from the comfort of their couch likely won’t have to wait long to do so. Recent A24 releases like Priscilla had about a six to seven-week window between their theatrical premiere date and their streaming rental date which means that, theoretically, The Zone of Interest should be able to buy or rent in late January or early February. If you’re planning on waiting until it lands on a streaming service you might have to wait a bit longer but expect to find it on Max. The platform recently inked a deal with A24 to host all of their theatrical features in 2024.